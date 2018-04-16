Katie Holmes Has Batman Déjà Vu at Six Flags As She Rides Coaster with Daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes got in touch with her Batman roots at Six Flags with her daughter Suri over the weekend.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, was spotted on Batman: The Ride, a five-loop suspended coaster, at the park’s New Jersey location on Saturday. Holmes famously starred as the Caped Crusader’s love interest Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins. Maggie Gyllenhaal played the character in the 2008 sequel The Dark Knight.

Holmes, who attended the park with her daughter Suri Cruise, 11, also rode other Batman themed-rides including The Joker, Bizarro, Harley Quinn’s Crazy Train and The Dark Knight, as well as Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.

The actress and her daughter enjoyed the spring weather at the amusement park after spending much of their time recently in chilly Chicago, where Holmes has been filming an upcoming television show.

In the untitled Fox series, the actress plays an F.B.I. agent in the midst of a scandalous affair with a well-known military general, according to Variety. Holmes has also signed on as an executive producer.

Katie Holmes. Six Flags Great Adventure

Katie Holmes.

The new project comes amid a busy year for the actress, who is set to appear in the new, female-centric Ocean’s 8 movie and recently starred alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky. She’s also appeared in the comedy Dear Dictator, which came out in March.

Holmes is also gearing up to direct her second movie Rare Objects, which she’ll also star in. She made her directorial debut with 2016’s All We Had.

Asked where she find time for all her projects, she recently joked to PEOPLE, “I do have time on my hands.”