Katie Holmes Dishes on Her Ocean's 8 Cameo and Why the Movie 'Won't Disappoint'

Katie Holmes only spent two days on the set of Ocean’s 8 for her cameo appearance, but it didn’t take long for her to realize the impact the female-fronted installment will have.

“It was really so much fun,” she told PEOPLE at Delta Air Lines’ Grammys party in New York City Thursday of her experience working on the movie. “It’s going to be a great female caper film. It won’t disappoint.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Directed by Gary Ross and starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway, the heist film follows the ladies as they attempt to game the Met Gala in New York City.

“The cast is wonderful,” Holmes, 39, gushed. “It’s people that you want to watch and you connect with. And it’s a great director.”

The movie, set to hit theaters in June, comes at a time when Hollywood has started to take a chance on female-led films, like 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot and Wonder Woman, the first major female superhero movie.

“It’s always a good time for all-female action movie,” the mom of 11-year-old Suri continued. “It’s an adventure and it’s a really fun movie.”

Holmes, who made her directorial debut with 2016’s All We Had, will first star in Dear Dictator alongside Jason Biggs, Michael Cain, Seth Green and Odeya Rush. “We joked a lot,” she said of her time on set with her comedic costars. “It’s a really funny movie. It was great to work with Michael Cain again and Odeya Rush. I had a wonderful time.”

The Dawson’s Creek vet is also gearing up to get behind the camera again. “I’m going to direct my new project this spring, so I’m preparing for that,” Holmes explained. “I’m very excited.”