Katie Holmes Dishes on Her New Year's Plans and Her Busy 2018 Ahead

For Katie Holmes, 2017 was a year of growing in her personal and professional life. And she’s capping off the year in the best way.

“I’m spending my New Year’s with family and I’m really happy about that,” she told PEOPLE on Friday while attending the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas. “I’ve been doing a lot of skiing with my daughter and that’s been a really great joy for me.”

The highlight of the year, besides continuing to watch her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise grow, was filming The Gift in Montreal — something Holmes called “a wonderful experience.”

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It looks like next year will be just as busy for Holmes.

“In 2018, I’m going to direct a film called Rare Objects and I’m also going to star in it, so I’m looking forward to that and re-teaming with my cinematographer and my production designer and my producers from All We Had and make my second film,” she said

Asked where she find time for all her projects, she joked, “I do have time on my hands.”

In fact, the Dawson’s Creek alum had found time to attend the opening of Black Tap in Sin City. Holmes is often seen at the popular restaurant of the same name in New York City.

“I love Black Tap because it feels like an event when you go,” she said. “There’s music, and the menu is great, and it’s fun with the different kinds of milkshakes. It’s just something great to do, and it’s very social and interactive.”