Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: The Truth About Their Relationship

It’s been nearly four years since dating rumors first swirled around Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Now, after photos surfaced of the two holding hands on a Malibu beach, multiple sources confirm in the new issue of PEOPLE that the ultraprivate actors have been seeing each other, and spending more time together in recent months.

“They’ve been friends for years,” says a Foxx source. “That blossomed into a wonderful relationship that they both enjoy.”

Still, the Foxx source says “neither seems to be in a rush to take it further,” while a Holmes insider insists the connection is even further from serious. “They remain friends and while Katie is in Los Angeles, she is happy to spend time with him, as well as many other friends.”

Nonetheless, Holmes, 38 and Foxx, 49, have been logging some quality time.

First linked at a charity event in 2013, the year after Holmes was divorced from Tom Cruise, the twosome have traveled to Mexico and Miami in the last year; Holmes also visited Foxx on a Paris film set in May. They also spend time together in Los Angeles, where they both have homes. “They usually stay in,” says a source. “Katie often picks up groceries and Jamie brings over dessert.”

And for now, some under the radar simplicity — and privacy — is enough.

“Jamie is very fond of Katie,” says the Foxx source. “They are both very happy.”

With reporting by LINDA MARX