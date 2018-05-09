Why Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Never Leave a Dinner Date Together

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been spotted leaving dinner together in N.Y.C. twice in the last two weeks, but don’t ever expect the ultra-private couple to show any PDA on their way out the door.

“Katie and Jamie are still careful about being photographed together,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private.” So they make a point to exit separately.

After first being seen dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013 — one year after the actress split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage — Foxx, 50, and Holmes, 39, have made sure to stay out of the spotlight. When a photographer captured a rare photo of the pair together, walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach in September, they only became more cautious.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

RELATED VIDEO: The Truth About Katie Holmes & ‪Jamie Foxx’s Ultra-Private Relationship: ‘They Are Both Very Happy’

“After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful,” the insider says. “But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

The duo sat next to each other at Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January, played basketball together on Valentine’s Day and were seen leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City on April 22, followed by Carbone on May 1.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

And while the “Blame It” singer and the Dawson’s Creek alum seem to be slowly taking their relationship public, “Her main focus is still Suri,” the insider says of Holmes’ 12-year-old daughter with Cruise. “She is a very involved mom.”