Have Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Met Each Other’s Kids?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had a rare public night out together on Saturday when they stepped out to Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in New York City.

But despite maintaining their quiet relationship for nearly five years — the Dear Dictator actress, 39, and the Baby Driver star, 50, were first seen together in the Hamptons in 2013, a year after Holmes split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage — Foxx hasn’t spent much time with Holmes’s 11-year-old daughter, Suri, a source says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri at the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 8, 2017. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“They still have their own separate lives and they aren’t trying to join them together,” the source says. “They aren’t focused on what’s next or what the future holds. They are content simply knowing that they enjoy each other’s company and have a good time together. It isn’t about anything more than that.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, however, has gotten closer to with Foxx’s daughters from previous relationships, Corinne, 23, and Anelise, 9.

Jamie Foxx, daughter Anelise (second from right) and pals at the 2017 BET Awards. FayesVision/WENN

“Katie is close with Jamie’s girls,” says a Foxx source. “She spends time with them even when Jamie’s not there and they have dinner dates. Both girls get along really well with Katie. She’s been in Analise’s life since she was really young so they are especially tight.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Celebrate Together in Rare Appearance Ahead of the Grammys

Still, the private pair didn’t merge their families for the holidays. “Katie was with her family for Christmas and Jamie was with his,” another source reveals. “They were apart for New Year’s. It’s not the kind of relationship where they spend every holiday together. It seems to work for them though.”

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne at the 2016 Golden Globes. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The insider adds that for most date nights, “They only spend time together at each other’s homes.”