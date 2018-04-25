Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Caught Leaving Restaurant Separately After Date Night in N.Y.C.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are still taking steps to keep their relationship under the radar.

The famously low-key couple was spotted leaving separately from the swanky Nobu restaurant in New York City after a rare public outing and date night on Sunday.

Holmes, 39, wrapped herself in a purple, floral print coat, which she paired with a wide-brimmed black hat. For the evening out, Foxx opted for a bright red jacket, designer jeans and Timberland boots.

In February, days after walking off an ESPN interview over a question about his romance with Holmes, Foxx, 50, joked he’s following a “no white girls until March 1″ rule.

The Oscar winner was caught by TMZ cameras at his house in Thousand Oaks, California, where he was throwing a “Chacha The Wave” NBA All-Star basketball tournament.

Asked about the astounding success of Marvel’s Black Panther movie, Foxx told the photographer, “God—– right it’s Black History Month. That’s what I’m saying, no white girls ’til March 1” before speeding off in his Rezvani Tank.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes. BACKGRID (2)

His joke came nearly a week after photos surfaced of him and Holmes playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day.

The pair has kept their romance extremely private since they were first spotted dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the Dawson’s Creek alum split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage. Since then, they’ve mostly spent time together at one another’s homes in Los Angeles and avoided the spotlight.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source previously told PEOPLE of the couple. “They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continued. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”