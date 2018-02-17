Love & Basketball! Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Shooting Hoops on Valentine’s Day

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spent a very sporty Valentine’s Day together.

The two were spotted playing basketball together in Los Angeles on the romantic day. Holmes and Foxx were seen arriving and later leaving the court together.

The pair were all smiles as they arrived, with Holmes showing off some playful dance moves, making Foxx laugh.

The actress dressed in a pair of black leggings with a grey t-shirt for the game, while Foxx arrived in a pair of jeans and a striped sweater, but later changed into athletic clothes.

The actor even brought his own basketball for the game.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spent Valentine's Day playing basketball BACKGRID

Foxx is gearing up for the NBA Celebrity All-Star game Friday at the L.A. Convention Center.

The outing marks a rare public appearance for the ultra-private couple, who have been quietly spending time together for several years.

“Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” a Foxx source told PEOPLE. “They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie.”

Foxx and Holmes were first spotted dancing with one another in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the All We Have director split from Tom Cruise following six years of marriage. Since then, they’ve mostly spent time together at one another’s homes in Los Angeles and avoided the spotlight.

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” the insider continues. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”

And while they appear to be getting even closer, the duo continues to keep things relaxed between them.

“What Katie and Jamie have works for them because it’s completely easy,” the insider adds. “When they can be together, they are. There are no obligations, no requirements. They aren’t focused on what’s next or what the future holds. They are content simply knowing that they enjoy each other’s company and have a good time together.”