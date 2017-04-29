Katie Holmes Is Having an Artsy Blast in Brazil -- Check Out Her Photos!

Katie Holmes is saying obrigado to Brazil, after having a blast snapping artsy photos there on vacation.

The actress, 38, touched down in São Paulo, Brazil on Thursday, where she’s in town for the 7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala dinner.

“I am so excited for the @amfar #amfARSaoPaulo dinner tonight!!!!! #Brazil thank you @fabianamilazzo for this dress!!!!!! I love Brazil!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of her gown.

Over the next couple days, Holmes went on an Instagram posting spree, showing off the beautiful city and her eye for photography.

#saopaulo #Brazil A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

#saopaulo #Brazil I love this city!!!!! A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

#saopaulo #Brazil ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #streetart #artists #inspiration A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

#saopaulo #Brazil #art ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

#saopaulo #Brazil #obrigado A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Driving through beautiful #streetart #saopaulo #Brazil #inspiration #art #obrigado A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Heading home …#obrigado #saopaulo #Brazil #inspiration #art #beautifulplace A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

On Friday night, Holmes posted that she was “heading home,” with the hashtag obrigado, which means thank you in Brazilian Portuguese.

Earlier this month, Holmes posted a photo on the beach with her daughter, Suri Cruise, who was celebrating her 11th birthday. “My sweetie,” she captioned, along with the hashtag “gratitude.”