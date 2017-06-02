Back to School! Katie Holmes Heads to Harvard for Popular Business Course

Katie Holmes has arrived in the hallowed halls of Harvard University.

The Ocean’s Eight star, 38, headed to the famed university’s business school on Wednesday as part of the popular Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, taught by Professor Anita Elberse.

Elberse took to Instagram to announce her new students, which also include rugby player Jamie Heaslip, former football player Rashean Mathis and basketball player CJ McCollum. Footballer Gerard Pique is also in the course, and has been spotted frequently around Boston with his wife Shakira the past couple days.

“The new crop of @HarvardHBS BEMS students are literally and figuratively elevating me this year,” she wrote. “Thank you @katieholmes212, @3jmccollum, @3gerardpique, Rashean Mathis, and @jamieheaslip! #mystudentsarebetterthanyours #Harvard #BEMS.”

Holmes, who has her own company called Noelle Productions Inc., also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the course.

“I am so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people. @anitaelberse #harvardbusinessschool.”

The course, which draws everyone from business executives to celebrities, focuses on the unique challenges of developing, managing and marketing a successful entertainment offering.

Last year, Channing Tatum headed to Harvard for the same program.