On Friday, Katie Holmes and 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise shocked concertgoers at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City, when they took the stage hand-in-hand to introduce Taylor Swift as the final act of the night.

While her mom kicked off the introduction, Suri helped by happily saying the pop star’s name right on cue.

Before going on stage, the 11-year-old was so excited she clapped, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

The actress, 38, dressed casually chic in a long-sleeve ruffled white top with black pants and color coordinated heels while her only child wore a star-patterned dress with a big red bow in her hair.

Backstage, the pair were also spotted mingling with artists and celebrities with Holmes taking a photo with host Elvis Duran.

Other A-listers in attendance included Broadway star Ben Platt and Lindsay Lohan.

Swift performed her hits “Shake It Off,” “…Ready for It?,” “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” and “Look What You Made Me Do” during her set. Similar to her Los Angeles show, the reputation hitmaker brought out Ed Sheeran to perform their duet “End Game.”

This week, Holmes has been in the Big Apple attending a handful of events, including the opening of the Privé Revaux store, which was launched by her long-rumored partner Jamie Foxx.

In addition, the star attended the 20th-anniversary Screening of Wag The Dog, wearing a black strapless Zac Posen dress.