Kathy Griffin Shares Photo with Alleged Oscar Thief: 'I'm Practically Hollywood Royalty'

Frances McDormand’s accused Oscar thief looked awfully familiar to Kathy Griffin.

“I wasn’t invited to the Oscars this year, but I just learned that I once took a photo with the man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar,” she tweeted Tuesday, adding, “I’m practically Hollywood Royalty!!!!”

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after he allegedly stole the gold statue at the Governors Ball, Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

I wasn’t invited to the Oscars this year, but I just learned that I once took a photo with the man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar…I’m practically Hollywood Royalty!!!! pic.twitter.com/C6jBws24oh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 6, 2018

Bryant remains in jail on $20,000 bail.

McDormand left the party with her husband, Joel Coen, but security was eventually able to find the prize and return it to the actress.

“I can confirm that after a brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited last night. They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out,” McDormand’s rep tells PEOPLE.

Bryant seems to have a history of grabbing trophies at awards shows. In a January Instagram post, he shared a video of himself appearing to hold a Screen Actors Guild award. “I proclaim it in Jesus’s name. My SAG Award,” he says in the video.

In another Instagram post from June, Bryant is seen holding what appears to be a MTV Movie & TV Award’s popcorn trophy, saying “It was awesome at the 2017 MTV Awards.”

This also isn’t the first year he’s showed off an Oscar. He posted a photo of himself holding the golden statuette in an Instagram post from last year from inside the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Bryant’s social media is full of celebrity selfies as well. His Instagram features photos of him posing with Paris Hilton, John Travolta, Sidney Poitier, DJ Khaled, Channing Tatum, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and more.