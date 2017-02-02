Captain Fantastic's Kathryn Hahn Raves About Costar Viggo Mortensen's 'Otherworldly' Oscar-Nominated Performance

Captain Fantastic is this award season’s Little Movie That Could — and Kathryn Hahn could not be more proud of it.

The actress stars in the film as the aunt of six children living off the grid with their parents until tragedy strikes and the family is forced to reintegrate into civilization. When her brother Ben, played by surprise Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, comes to stay with her and her family, his reclusive family’s lifestyle comes into question.

“I was so moved by the script and by how singular that point of view is,” Hahn tells PEOPLE about writer and director Matt Ross’ vision. “He created a world that was so complete, the life that that father and those kids live together — it just moved me.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE in New York at a Febreze “Ode to Odor” event, Hahn reveals that she also connected with the father’s relationship with his children. “As a parent, just that idea that you want to hold on to your kids as long as you can but they’re just gonna get old, it’s crazy moving to me.”

The cast has already garnered acclaim for their performances. They were nominated for outstanding ensemble at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Mortensen has been picking up nominations for his turn as the struggling Ben.

The Captain Fantastic cast at Sundance

“Viggo’s performance is just otherworldly,” Hahn adds, raving about his Oscar nomination. “He’s remarkable. He has these scenes where he’s crying in the car that are just remarkable. I’m on an email chain with the cast and we were all congratulating him — it’s so fun, it’s still so much a family.”

The 89th annual Academy Awards airs live on Feb. 26 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.