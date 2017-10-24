Kate Winslet Sidesteps Questions About Woody Allen in New Interview: 'It’s Just a Difficult Discussion'

Woody Allen is the one topic Kate Winslet won’t speak out on.

The Oscar winner, 42, graces the cover of the latest Variety issue where she stays away from the controversy that follows the director following molestation accusations. Winslet is starring in Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel opposite Justin Timberlake.

Asked whether the allegations against Allen played “a factor in your decision to star in his new film,” Winslet said, “Um. It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.”

In 2014, Dylan Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen adamantly denied Dylan’s claims at the time. His son Ronan Farrow also penned an explosive column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood.

Winslet in Wonder Wheel

Winslet recently garnered controversy of her own when she briefly defended working with the director in an interview for the New York Times. In it, the actress said she ultimately decided to take the role after realizing that she didn’t “know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false.”

Asked about the criticism she faced on social media for the interview, Winslet said, “I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.”

Wonder Wheel opens in select theaters Nov. 1.