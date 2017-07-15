Even if her heart has gone on, that doesn’t mean Kate Winslet didn’t learn a few lessons from filming Titanic.

As the 20th anniversary of the 1997 film approaches, Winslet looked back on her time on the set and opened up about a valuable lesson learned about thinking ahead in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I have to be honest. I think doing Titanic really taught me a lot about thinking ahead. When you read the script, Jack and Rose run through the flooded dining room. You have to know that’s gonna be five days of shooting, because it was five days of shooting,” Winslet told ET.

“So it certainly helped me when I was reading this script. [You] just [have to] be very realistic about what was going to be required of us as actors.”

Working in frigid environments may have helped prepare the Academy Award-winning actress for an ice plunging scene with costar Idris Elba in the upcoming movie, The Mountain Between Us.

The 41-year-old actress and Elba were helicoptered to a peak in the Canadian Rockies every day while shooting the romantic thriller.

Since working together on Titanic, ‘Jack and Rose’ reunited on the silver screen in the 2008 film, Revolutionary Road.

Last year, Winslet also talked to PEOPLE about how DiCaprio has and hasn’t changed since working on the epic film.

“He’s a solid, loyal person,” Winslet told PEOPLE in 2016. “He’s a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made Titanic.” Winslet also said that DiCaprio was a “stronger actor in this moment,” and was “more handsome,” than he’s ever been.

Back in May, Céline Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary with an emotional performance of the smash hit and Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On” in a giant chandelier for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards as clips of DiCaprio and Winslet from played on a screen behind her.

Titanic is the second highest grossing film of all time, behind another James Cameron movie epic, Avatar.