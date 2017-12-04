Matthew McConaughey Almost Played Leonardo DiCaprio's Role in Titanic, Kate Winslet Reveals

The Titanic launched Leonardo DiCaprio’s career when it hit theaters 20 years ago, but it turns out the role almost went to a very different young Hollywood heartthrob.

Kate Winslet, who famously played Rose in the historical drama, revealed that Matthew McConaughey was actually the studio’s top pick to play Jack during a recent visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird?” Winslet said. “Never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole ‘Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo’ thing.”

RELATED: Kate Winslet Reveals Her Most Special Memory From The Set of ‘Titanic’

In addition to McConaughey, it was revealed last year that Jeremy Sisto, who played Elton in Clueless, also auditioned for DiCaprio’s part. There’s even a video of Winslet and Sisto reading lines together.

But even Winslet wasn’t a lock to play Rose. She revealed in 2012 that Uma Thurman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder were all in the running.

The film, which went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of all time with $2.19 billion in gross earnings worldwide, has returned to select theaters for its 20th anniversary this month.