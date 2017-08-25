Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Still Recite the 'Odd Titanic Line' to Each Other: 'We Find It Really Funny'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio might be the biggest Titanic fans of them all.

Winslet, 41, opened up about her close friendship with DiCaprio in a new interview with Glamour, admitting that the former costars get a good giggle out of quoting some of their most famous lines.

“Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can,” she said. “We find it really funny.”

But when it comes to their usual topics of conversations, Winslet said other people just wouldn’t understand.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” she said. “We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close.”

Over two decades after Titanic first premiered, the two have been there for each other during successful awards season runs — with Winslet tearing up watching DiCaprio win his first Oscar in 2016 — and a reunion on screen for 2008’s Revolutionary Road. DiCaprio even walked Winslet down the aisle during her 2012 wedding to current husband Ned Rocknroll.

And while both Winslet and DiCaprio went on to become Oscar-winning actors, the actress said she once considered becoming a hairdresser.

“I had a fleeting idea about becoming a hairdresser, but I cut off a friend’s earlobe trying to cut their hair,” she said. “I saw him again not too long ago and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry for your earlobe.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you can still see the marks, but I’m proud of that now, Kate!”