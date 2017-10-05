Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Head to Coney Island in First Wonder Wheel Trailer

It might be October, but it’s still beach season in the first trailer for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel.

The first footage from the film, which is set around Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood in the 1950s, arrived Wednesday, ahead of the project’s world premiere next week at the New York Film Festival.

Kate Winslet stars as Ginny, the wife of a Coney Island carousel operator (James Belushi), who meets and falls for a handsome lifeguard named Mickey (Justin Timberlake). At the same time, her husband’s estranged daughter (Juno Temple), resurfaces to hide out from gangsters at her father’s apartment — and, as Winslet explained to EW earlier this year, also sets her sights on Mickey.

“There was not one single moment that I was not utterly terrified,” the Oscar winner said of shooting the film. “It’s an incredibly complicated character — maybe the most complicated female character I’ve ever had the challenge of grappling with.”

Following its arrival at NYFF on Oct. 14, Wonder Wheel will be released in theaters on the awards-friendly date of Dec. 1.

Watch its first trailer above.

