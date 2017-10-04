Kate Winslet Reunites With James Cameron for Avatar Sequels

Kate Winslet and James Cameron are celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of Titanic by announcing a reunion of sorts.

EW has confirmed the Oscar-winning actress has joined the filmmaker’s billion-dollar Avatar franchise, which is in “full-tilt production” on the four upcoming sequels.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron told Deadline, which first reported the news. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

She joins returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, plus new additions Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead) and the young actors who make up the next generation of Na’vi.

“People respond because of the movie’s characters, themes, and emotions—and we have all that again,” producer Jon Landau previously shared with EW. “When the cast read what Jim Cameron wrote [for the sequels], it hit them with even greater resonance than the first movie.”

The first of those four sequels is scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020, with the subsequent three arriving Dec. 17, 2021, Dec. 20, 2024, and Dec. 19, 2025.

Winslet can next be seen alongside Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us, which lands in theaters on Friday. No word yet on her thoughts on Papyrus.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com