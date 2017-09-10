Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Wow at Toronto Premiere of The Mountain Between Us

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba spend most of their new survival drama bundled up in the wilderness — but both stars sure cleaned up nicely for tonight’s red carpet premiere.

The Titanic actress, 41, and the dashing British actor, 45, stepped out for the Sunday night premiere of The Mountain Between Us at the Toronto International Film Festival. Elba was also joined on the carpet by model Sabrina Dhowre.

After spending hours at a time in a water tank for Titanic, Winslet is no stranger to the romantic-survival genre. This time, she had to be helicoptered to a peak in the Canadian Rockies every day to play a plane-crash survivor trying to stay alive in the frigid Utah wilderness.

Winslet previously told PEOPLE she was up for the challenge. “I did Titanic, dude! Falls through ice—no problem! Plane crash, boat sinks—no biggie! ” joked the actress.

She added that making the movie gave her flashback to her iceberg-afflicted days in the 1997 romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. “Oh my God, there are so many outtakes where I’m literally like, ‘Brings back memories!’ ” she said. “There was a Titanic memory at least once a day.”

Winslet noted that the biggest challenge was simply remembering to act in her freezing surroundings. “We weren’t ready for how hard those environments were to actually work in,” she said. “I’ve heard Leo say similar things about The Revenant. We had quite a lot of crew who were from that film, and they did go so far as to say that ‘this is tougher,’ which we were quite proud of.”

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters Oct. 6.