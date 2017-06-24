At a time rife with racial tension, the Girls Trip star says there’s a way to balance the seriousness of issues with humor in film — and hopes the upcoming movie accomplishes that.

“I think that [comedies] can concurrently get to the very serious business of solving problems with race in our culture and also laugh about it,” Walsh, 49, tells PEOPLE Now. “I think there’s a way to do both and be sensitive and actually do the work that needs to be done in our culture.”

She adds: “It’s a really interesting time in our culture but we’ve been here before and we will move forward and move forward together and be a better place.”