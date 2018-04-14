Kate Mara Reveals the 1 Rule Relationship Rule that Keeps Her Marriage to Jamie Bell Strong

Kate Mara usually keeps her marriage under wraps, but she’s revealing just how in love she is with husband Jamie Bell.

The Chappaquiddick actress, 35, opened up about just how important her family was in a new interview with Shape magazine, discussing her famous family (both her parents come from major football dynasties) and her husband nearly one year.

“My sister, Rooney, lives in L.A., and we see each other as much as we possibly can,” Mara said. “My mom is in New York, but she’s always flying out to visit us. We’re a very close-knit group.”

She added that having Bell as “legally part of my family” is “such an incredible thing.”

“I’m very protective of our marriage,” she said, before revealing how the couple makes it work between their busy schedules.

“All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” Mara said. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

Jamie Bell and Kate Mar Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Mara’s family is quite well-known in not just acting circles, but also in the sports industry. Her paternal great-grandfather, Tim Mara, founded the New York Giants. Her maternal great-grandfather, Art Rooney Sr., founded the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Her mother’s family has had ownership of the Steelers football team since its inception in 1933, while her father’s family has owned the Giants since they formed in 1925.

Mara married Bell in a surprise ceremony in July 2017. The couple began dating in the fall of 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. They were spotted out together multiple times following the release of Fantastic Four.

In October, the actor revealed the couple’s normal dates are much more low-key than the star-studded events they usually attend together.

“Netflix and Chill is a date night,” he told E! News at the time. “Couch. Postmates. That’s our date night. Our perfect date night is a movie and dinner.”

He went on to say that though they’d only been married a few months, he felt like the actress had been his wife for much longer.

“It really feels no different to me. It feels like we’ve been married for years — in the best way,” he said. “We’re having a great time.”