Kate Mara Flashes Her Diamond Ring After Engagement to Jamie Bell

The Invisible Woman is rocking a not-so-invisible engagement ring!

Fantastic Four star Kate Mara stepped out in New York City on Friday, showing off her diamond ring hours after her rep confirmed her engagement to her costar in the film, Jamie Bell.

The 33-year-old actress was seen walking around the Big Apple in the evening, flashing her finger while wearing a plaid trench coat, black and white striped shirt, and blue hoodie.

Earlier in the day, the House of Cards alum was seen carrying a blue bag in a similar outfit — though swapping the trench coat for a black leather jacket.

Mara and Bell, 30, have been dating since the fall of 2015 — which PEOPLE confirmed after the pair were spotted showing PDA while out-and-about in New York City and on a beach in Malibu.

It’ll be the second marriage for Bell, who was previously married to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 before splitting after two years of marriage. They share one child together, a 3-year-old son.

Mara has four film projects on the dock for 2017 — including John Curran’s highly anticipated drama Chappaquiddick about the 1969 car accident that derailed Ted Kennedy’s life and political career.

Bell recently completed filming on Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool — an adaptation of Peter Turner’s hit memoir about his relationship with actress Gloria Grahame in the last years of his life. Bell will play Turner, while Grahame will be played by Oscar nominee Annette Bening.