Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Tie the Knot in Surprise Ceremony

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have some fantastic news — they’re officially married!

The former Fantastic Four costars announced that they tied the knot over the weekend on social media Monday.

Mara posted a photo of her and Bell kissing on what looks like the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the photo “nuptials.”

Bell shared the same photo with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. B.”

The couple have been dating since fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January. They were spotted out together multiple times following the release of Fantastic Four.

“You constantly have to shift things, and communicate,” Mara previously told PEOPLE of dating a fellow actor. “Like asking, ‘What’s your deal with that show or with this movie,’ to make sure that you actually can see each other.

“I think that’s the most important thing, especially when you’re in a relationship with another actor, because it’s tricky,” she added. “We’re on the same page though, so that helps.”

Bell has a son, 4, whose name he has kept under wraps, from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood. The former couple separated in 2014.