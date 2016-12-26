Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Impressive Vocal Skills in Special Christmas Song

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨ A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

Does anyone else think Kate Hudson should seriously consider a singing career too?

‘Tis the season for holiday music and so the actress gifted her fans and followers with a soulful rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in a video shared on Instagram Saturday.

Hudson, 37, held onto her classic dynamic microphone as she belted out the lyrics to the 1943 classic. “Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight,” the mother-of-two captioned her footage.

Unsurprisingly, the star nailed her cover of the Christmas classic similar to how she’s successfully showcased her musical talents in the past.

Hudson first showed off her vocal chops in 2009’s Nine, and then sang a mash-up of Lady Gaga‘s “Americano” and Jennifer Lopez‘s “Dance Again” as sexy dance instructor Cassandra in a 2012 episode of Glee.

And earlier this year, she reminded fans just how talented she really is with a performance of the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at mom Goldie Hawn‘s annual Love In For Kids benefit in May.

From our family yours… bottoms up! Cheers to a very Merry Christmas🍻Sending love everywhere ❤️️🎄❤️️

For Christmas 2016, Hudson celebrated with her sons Bingham, 5, and Ryder, 12, in Aspen along with Hawn and Kurt Russell as well as brothers Oliver and Wyatt as seen in a family photo shared on Saturday.

Bingham’s dad Matthew Bellamy even joined the family, bringing his girlfriend Elle Evans along.