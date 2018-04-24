Kate Hudson Wishes Tobey Maguire's Ex Jennifer Meyer Happy Birthday with Sweet Post: 'Love You'

Kate Hudson and best friend Jennifer Meyer are always there for each other on their birthdays.

The Deepwater Horizon star, 39, celebrated the jewelry designer turning 41 on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram photo showing Meyer standing in front of a cake surrounded by a group of girlfriends and her two children with ex Tobey Maguire, Ruby Sweetheart, 11, and Otis Tobias, 8.

“Birthday girl! Love you to the moon and back! 🎂❤,” Hudson wrote, along with the hashtags #AboutLastNight #AprilBaby.

Meyer also took to social media to share her birthday festivities, posting a photo of about a half dozen bouquets of flowers. “I hate flowers…. said no girl ever! I love my friends & family BEYOND! Thank you everyone for your sweet words and for making another birthday so special. This girl is grateful for all the love,” she wrote.

The friendly duo often celebrate special occasions together. Meyer was among the star-studded guests at Hudson’s 38th birthday party last week, and they were also together at mutual friend Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement party earlier this month.

Meyer was previously married to Maguire, 42, and they continue to coparent as friendly exes. In March, the duo shared photos of their trip to a New York City art museum, where they playfully parodied Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting in an Instagram post.

Jennifer Meyer (L) and Kate Hudson. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Maguire and Meyer, who announced their plans to separate in Oct. 2016, also reconciled in December, when the actor came out to support his estranged wife at the launch of her new jewelry line with Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The duo haven’t yet filed for divorce — but that doesn’t mean they’re calling off the split. “Their relationship is much better,” a source previously told PEOPLE, “but they’re definitely not reconciling.”

Hudson, meanwhile, revealed that she’s having a baby on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video. In it, the star screamed with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her baby — a girl — with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.