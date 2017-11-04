On Friday, Kate Hudson stepped out with her 13-year-old son Ryder Robinson on her arm to attend her mother Goldie Hawn’s Goldie’s Love in For Kids event in Beverly Hills, California.

Hudson, 38, looked elegant in a shimmering full-length grey and blue dress which clung to her toned physique. Meanwhile Ryder kept things casual in a pink button-down shirt and black pants.

Hudson shares Ryder with Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes. The couple was married from 2000 to 2007.

But the real lady of the hour was Hudson’s mother, Hawn, who throws the annual event to raise money for The Hawn Foundation — which helps children find solutions for their stress and anxiety — and the foundation’s MindUp program.

The legendary Hollywood actress wore a black voluminous ball gown with a sheer back, which the 71-year-old joked she was told not to wear to the Golden Globes. Hawn was accompanied by her loving partner of 34 years, Kurt Russell.

In May, Hawn revealed to PEOPLE that the secrets to maintaining a lasting relationship are all about “love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex…if you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”

She also admitted that even though “monogamy is a very tough order,” couples should feel free to be open about finding other people attractive.

“I’m sure I’ve been party to it, and Kurt’s been — we’re all normal this way. It’s like, ‘You really liked that guy, didn’t you?’ Or the woman says, ‘You were looking at her.’ My answer would be, ‘Of course. Why not? She’s beautiful.’ Would you want a man who doesn’t look? Who doesn’t feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman’s body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We’re human beings. There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it’s going to break, just like a rubber band,” she added.

Inside the event — which was also attended by Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell, 31, and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — guests sipped on Casamigos margaritas and palomas and Hudson, who was seen on the dance floor throughout the evening, was never far from her family or her boyfriend’s side.

But Hudson wasn’t the only member of her famous Hollywood family to cut a rug that night. Before dinner, Hawn got up on stage and performed a choreographed dance to Grease favorite “You’re the One that I Want” alongside a troupe of dancers —

a performance which was very well-received by the audience.

After the dinner and program portion of the evening, Hudson was the first to hit the dance floor to a cover of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and afterwards her boyfriend joined her to groove to a cover of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

On Saturday, Hudson also shared a sweet photo of her mom from the event which she captioned with an explanation of why the event was so important. “Mama Goldie inspiring us tonight with her passionate words about her mission with #MindUp.” Hudson wrote. “MindUp is a curriculum my mother began 13 years ago encouraging positive thinking and behavior resulting in improved academics, optimistic children and more harmonious family relationships. So proud of my Mom tonight and the impact she is having on over 6 million kids in 12 different countries. Incredible night!!!”

Romance rumors about Hudson and Fujikawa started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world. From going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A., and even to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June.

It appears Fujikawa fits right into Hudson’s hipster lifestyle. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

Added the source at the time, “Kate’s enjoying herself. At this point it’s not serious.”