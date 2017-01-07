Kate Hudson on Her Son Ryder’s 13th Birthday: ‘I Couldn’t Be More in Love with Who You Are’

Kate Hudson is officially the mom of a teenager!

On Saturday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a touching post about her eldest son, Ryder Robinson, on his 13th birthday.

“Thirteen years… Today I reflect on how lucky I am to have spent my entire adult years being Ryder’s mother,” she started the post, which showed a throwback photo of the actress and her son holding hands on the beach.

She continued: “My dear Ryd man! Today you are 13! Hard to believe but I’m staring right at you and my goodness yes you are a teenager! I couldn’t be more in love with who you are as a person and who you are growing into as a young man. Smart, funny, joyful, tolerant, perceptive, empathetic, loving, you continue to maintain the beautiful attributes of your true nature and I will always be there as your touchstone to help nurture them or rediscover them if they ever get cloudy.

“But watching you independently keep these characteristics close and alive has been a wondrous journey in which I look forward to witnessing every waking hour. Happy Birthday baby!!! 13 is looking pretty awesome so far!!! I love you #RyderIsThirteen #HappyBirthday #ProudMama.”

Hudson shares Ryder with Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes. The couple was married from 2000 to 2007. And in October, Hudson opened up about what it was like raising her then-preteen.

“Ryder’s a great kid. But, you know, he’s 12. So it’s all changing and starting. It’s a beautiful time,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like seeing him now is the most amazing thing because you’re really starting to understand and see their character as they get to this age.”