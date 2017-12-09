Kate Hudson is on cloud nine and loving it.

The actress couldn’t stop gushing about her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa while on The Talk Friday.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?'”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”

Hudson celebrated the one year anniversary of their first date on Sunday while they were on a hike.

Posting a snap of them kissing on Instagram, the star explained that she and the musician first crossed paths because of her friendship with his stepsisters, Sara and Erin Foster.

However, she was “enormously pregnant” with her 13-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson at their earliest encounter.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she captioned the post. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make the first move!”

The star added, “And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So in our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

Hudson concluded the post wishing a happy first date anniversary to her “baby,” adding the hashtags “#LoveThisMan” and “#WhatAYear.”

The couple made their red carpet debut in May while attending the premiere of Hudson’s mother’s movie Snatched in Westwood, California.

Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world. From going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A. to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June.

Things seem to be going strong with the couple, as a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” the source said. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”