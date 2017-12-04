Tell Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa to “take a hike,” and they’ll happily oblige.

The couple celebrated their “first date anniversary” on Sunday by recreating their initial outing together — complete with a kiss that didn’t happen the first go-around.

The 38-year-old actress shared a photo to Instagram from their outdoor adventure, accompanied by a furry friend. Alongside the smooch picture, Hudson revealed how her friendship with Fujikawa became so much more.

Hudson explained that she and Fujikawa first crossed paths because of her friendship with his stepsisters. However, she was “enormously pregnant” with her 13-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson at their earliest encounter.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she captioned the post. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!”

J. Countess/WireImage

The star added, “And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

Hudson concluded the post wishing a happy first date anniversary to her “baby,” adding the hashtags “#LoveThisMan” and “#WhatAYear.”

Sealed With a Kiss! Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Make Their Couple Debut at Snatched Premiere

Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut as a couple in May while attending the premiere of Hudson’s mother’s movie Snatched in Westwood, California.

Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world. From going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A. to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June.

Hudson was previously married to The Black Crowes singer Robinson for six years. She was also previously engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Bingham. They were engaged for four years before calling it quits in 2014.

It appears Fujikawa fits right into Hudson’s hipster lifestyle. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”