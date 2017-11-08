Kate Hudson Calls Brad Pitt Dating Rumors the 'Craziest of All Time'

Kate Hudson is setting the record straight once and for all on those Brad Pitt rumors.

The actress stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live to talk about her new lifestyle book, Pretty Fun, when the host asked her about tabloids linking her to the newly single movie star in early 2017.

“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Hudson said on Tuesday’s show. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!'”

RELATED VIDEO: Sealed With a Kiss! Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Make Their Couple Debut at ‘Snatched’ Premiere

Hudson’s brother Oliver also took to the rumors with humor at the time. The Rules of Engagement actor took to Instagram to jokingly unleash a massive list of fake grievances he has against Pitt alongside a picture of a tabloid cover of the two.

“He drinks out of the f— carton and he leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!!” the 40-year-old actor jokingly vented on Instagram. “And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

Oliver went on to write even their mom Goldie Hawn, was “overtly flirting with him,” going around “wearing these little nighties around the house.”

Hudson was one of the actresses Pitt was linked to after splitting from Angelina Jolie in September 2016. The actress has been dating Danny Fujikawa since last December.