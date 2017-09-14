Kate Bosworth on the Sexism She Faces in Hollywood: They Always 'Cast the Guy First'

When it comes to casting movies, Kate Bosworth says ladies don’t always come first.

The Domestics star, 34, opened up about battling sexism in Hollywood during a sit-down with PEOPLE Now, saying that she’s found that filmmakers always seem to cast the male lead before locking down a star actress.

“The one thing I heard on every single film — and I’m telling you there isn’t an exception — whenever I’m up for a role, really no matter how big or small, the answer that I always get from anyone who’s casting me [is], ‘We have to cast the guy first.’

“Every single one, there is no exception,” she said, adding with a smile, “Unless I’m producing it.”

As Bosworth continues to work as a producer on films like this year’s Nona and last year’s Hot Bot, she said she’s learned, “It’s important to say, ‘Let’s look at this in an equal way. Let’s look at who to cast or who to bring on or who to collaborate with because they’re great or because they’re right for it.”

Bosworth says that mindset comes naturally. “I’ve never been a very good passenger,” she said. “I like to try to move the dial and be proactive and be aggressive and to effect change. That’s just in my DNA. So the fact that I’m able to participate in that in my industry, I feel really grateful.”

