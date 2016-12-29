Kate Beckinsale Reveals She's Never Had an 'Entire Glass of Anything Alcoholic'

When it comes to booze, a little goes a long way for Kate Beckinsale.

The toned 46-year-old’s fitness regimen is the subject of Shape‘s January/February 2017 issue, in which the Love & Friendship star revealed she’s never needed to worry about burning off the calories in a mixed drink.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” she told the magazine. “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

While forgoing that glass of wine might come easily to the actress, forcing herself to exercise in the morning is still a chore. “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b—- about it the whole time and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” she explained. “Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”

And if she needs any extra motivation, Beckinsale meets with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson five or six times a week for intense workout sessions.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do, but hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she told the magazine. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

When it comes to her diet, Beckinsale said she tried being a vegetarian but found it made her too sluggish, so now she sticks to a clean diet that incorporates chicken and fish.

“[My 17-year-old daughter] Lily and I eat clean — we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish,” she says.