Talk about friendly exes!

Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen broke up back in 2003 after dating for 8 years and having a child together. But in ES Magazine‘s new Film Awards Issue, the actress says it’s been easy for the former couple to remain amicable.

“It’s so normal for us. We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together,” says the Love & Friendship star.

“But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter,” she adds.

Their cozy status was on full display last week, when Beckinsale posted a picture to Instagram showing her and Sheen wrapped in each other’s arms after learning their daughter was accepted to college.

The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college : burst into tears ,drop everything ,rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved . @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you . Fly fly fly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:47pm PST

While Beckinsale recently split from director Len Wiseman, Sheen is currently dating comedian and actress Sarah Silverman.

Not only does Beckinsale says she gets along with Silverman, she also noted that she was thankful to have her involved in her and Sheen’s daughter’s life.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Celebrate Daughter Lily’s College Acceptance!

“I really love his girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” says the actress. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

But with so many actors in Lily’s life (not to mention her director dad), Beckinsale says she might go into the family business — whether her mom likes it or not.

“That would be like sitting there with a glass of wine saying, ‘You can’t have a drink,’ ” Beckinsale explains. “I can see why she wants to do it. I don’t love the downside of it for my baby. But it’s not like she hasn’t seen both of her parents having a real experience of what it’s like. She has seen us ecstatic and miserable — she’s seen that, squared.”