Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Glamorous Golden Globes Date Night: 'My Wife Is the Greatest of All Time'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are turning the Golden Globes into their own personal date night.

The singer is nominated for best original song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack, but his eyes have been less on the prize and more on his beautiful wife at the award show.

Whether they’ve been on the red carpet or doing interviews, Timberlake, dressed in a charcoal gray Tom Ford tuxedo, and Biel, in a plunging Elie Saab gown, look smitten with one another.

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the happy parents told the story behind a Halloween photo Biel had Instagrammed, showing the two, and their son Silas, dressed in elaborate Trolls costumes.

Asked how they enjoyed the holiday, Biel told Seacrest, “Super normal, super fun. We were in New Orleans, I was filming there, we put on our costumes and we just walked down the street it was amazing.”

Timberlake added that the “best part” of the experience was watching his wife’s amazing marketing prowess at work. “My wife is the greatest of all time,” he began. “We were walking up to a house like the week before the movie came out, but some of the promotion was already out so some of the kids were recognizing us as the characters,” he explained.

“And my wife was like, ‘That’s right, it’s from Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls that comes out November.’ I was like, ‘I owe you one for that.’ ”

Asked if they’d wear the costumes again, Timberlake joked, “We better, we paid a lot of money to have those made.”

As for the song that earned him his nomination, Timberlake said, “I think love and joy is a limited commodity these days and I’m just happy to be a part of sharing that with people.”