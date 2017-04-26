Justin Theroux Says Wife Jennifer Aniston Is 'Successful for a Reason' — and Hints of a Work Collaboration

Jennifer Aniston is well-known for displaying her comedic talents on TV shows like Friends and in a slew of funny movies, and husband Justin Theroux says he uses her skills to his advantage in his own work — even as he admits he’s glad he’s not competing against her for laughs.

“She’s successful for a reason … we’re not in competition,” the 45-year-old actor and screenwriter said in an interview with Esquire. “If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving.”

The Leftovers star also revealed that Aniston, whom he wed in 2015, is one of the first people he turns to when writing.

“I have very funny friends and a very funny wife,” Theroux said. “I bounce ideas off of them. If I get a deep belly laugh, I know I’ve hit something.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Theroux on Married Life With Jennifer Aniston: ‘It Does Feel Different’

So will the couple ever join forces creatively in the near future?

“We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together,” Theroux revealed.

While the actress is a great sounding board, Theroux admits his public life is different after marrying an A-list celebrity. He said a friend told him that “another you has been born, this insane person who’s constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby,” referring to incessant rumors swirling around him and Aniston.

Despite the constant attention from paparazzi and fans, the duo have managed to keep their relationship strong. But that doesn’t mean the star has it all figured out.

“I’m not giving any marriage tips,” he said. “I am no brighter than any man.”

Theroux, who has also penned screenplays for films like Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2, also opened up about his childhood struggles with ADHD.

“It made school harder. You become sort of a loser because you can’t excel,” he said. “But [ADHD] gave me other tools, because I would listen instead of read. I was able to hear the musicality of conversations. That’s helped me write dialogue.”