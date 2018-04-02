Justin Theroux Takes Easter Stroll with Paul Rudd in N.Y.C. in Wake of Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux enjoyed a sunny day in the city on Easter Sunday.

The Leftovers actor, 46, was spotted on a stroll through New York City with pal Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger. The trio took advantage of the warmer weather and were seen wearing light jackets and sunglasses for the walk.

The outing continues Theroux’s reunion with former Parks and Recreation cast members as he was spotted with Aubrey Plaza earlier in the week. The two “met to discuss a potential film project,” a source told PEOPLE of their meet up.

The Tropic Thunder writer guest starred on the NBC as Justin Anderson, the love interest of Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler. Plaza appeared in all seven seasons of the popular sitcom as fan-favorite April Ludgate while Rudd had a significant recurring stint as Bobby Newport — Leslie Knope’s political opponent — in season 4.

Justin Theroux, Paul Rudd and wife Julie Yaeger The Image Direct

Theroux “has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” since his February split from Jennifer Aniston, a source recently told PEOPLE. Earlier in March, he was in Paris for Fashion Week, where he attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear show and spent time reenacting a Bachelor rose ceremony with longtime friend Carlos Quirarte.

Before leaving for Paris, he was spotted in Austin, Texas, where he made a visit to a dog shelter — and posted an adorable photo on Instagram.

Aniston, meanwhile, recently returned from a trip to Tahiti where the newly single actress spent some quality time with her famous friends.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 49-year-old actress just vacationed on the French Polynesian island alongside pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”