Justin Theroux Steps Out with 25-Year-Old Model Erika Cardenas in N.Y.C.

Justin Theroux has a new lady friend!

The musclebound writer-actor, 46, was spotted out in New York City earlier this week with 25-year-old model Erika Cardenas. A tanned Theroux, who showed off his bulging biceps in a black Eazy-E tank top and skinny jeans, and the New Jersey-native, who wore an unbuttoned white blouse tied at the waste, chatted happily together as they walked after grabbing coffee.

“There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym,” a source tells PEOPLE of the duo.

Theroux has been soaking up the warm weather in the city all spring. Last weekend, he was seen in another cut-off t-shirt chatting with Jonah Hill, and before that, he spotted taking an Easter Sunday stroll with Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger earlier this month.

The actor was also recently seen with his former Parks and Recreation costar Aubrey Plaza in March. The pair headed back to his place after their walk to “discuss a potential film project,” according to a source.

Justin Theroux and Erika Cardenas. MEGA

The Leftovers actor also recently spent time with Emma Stone and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, posing for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Theroux “has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” since his February split from Jennifer Aniston, a source recently told PEOPLE. Earlier in March, he was in Paris for Fashion Week, where he attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear show and spent time reenacting a Bachelor rose ceremony with longtime friend Carlos Quirarte.

Before leaving for Paris, he was spotted in Austin, Texas, where he made a visit to a dog shelter — and posted an adorable photo on Instagram.

Aniston, meanwhile, made an appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow’s glitzy engagement party on Sunday wearing a stunning black gown and sporting a brace on her left wrist. The actress was part of the star-studded group who got together to celebrate Paltrow’s upcoming wedding to producer Brad Falchuk.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.