Justin Theroux Shows Off His Toned Arms While Enjoying N.Y.C.'s Warm Weather with Jonah Hill

Justin Theroux made the most of New York City’s first warm day of the year.

The actor was spotted out in a dark blue tank top showing off his toned and tanned arms on Saturday as the temperature climbed for the day. He paired the breezy top with his signature sunglasses and black jeans with boots. The 46-year-old actor was also seen with his trusty bike as he joined his friends.

One of those friends was actor Jonah Hill, who wore a bright tie-dye shirt for the outing. Hill and Theroux star in Netflix’s upcoming show Maniac.

Justin Theroux and Jonah Hill The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and Jonah Hill

Hill isn’t the only celeb Theroux has been spotted walking around the city with. The actor took an Easter Sunday stroll with Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger earlier this month.

Theroux was also recently seen with his former Parks and Recreation costar Aubrey Plaza in March. The pair headed back to his place after their walk to “discuss a potential film project,” according to a source.

The Leftovers actor also recently spent time with Emma Stone and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, posing for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Justin Theroux’s Instagram story with Emma Stone and Jonathan Van Ness Justin Theroux/Instagram

Justin Theroux’s Instagram story with Emma Stone and Jonathan Van Ness

Theroux “has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” since his February split from Jennifer Aniston, a source recently told PEOPLE. Earlier in March, he was in Paris for Fashion Week, where he attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear show and spent time reenacting a Bachelor rose ceremony with longtime friend Carlos Quirarte.

Before leaving for Paris, he was spotted in Austin, Texas, where he made a visit to a dog shelter — and posted an adorable photo on Instagram.

Aniston, meanwhile, made an appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow’s glitzy engagement party on Sunday wearing a stunning black gown and sporting a brace on her left wrist. The actress was part of the star-studded group who got together to celebrate Paltrow’s upcoming wedding to producer Brad Falchuk.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.