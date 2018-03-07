Justin Theroux Reenacts Bachelor Rose Ceremony in Paris — and Reveals His Favorite Contestant!

Justin Theroux is a fan of The Bachelor!

The newly single actor, 46, starred in a funny reenactment of the ABC reality show’s rose ceremony with his longtime friend Carlos Quirarte, who shared the bromantic moment on Instagram Wednesday.

While enjoying drinks at the luxurious Ritz Paris in the City of Love, Theroux presented a white rose to Quirarte. But the photo caption was what really made the post hilarious.

“Will you accept this bro’se #realmenwatchthebachelor,” Quirarte wrote, even adding who their favorite contestant was from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season.

“#ShouldHavePickedTia #welovetia @tiarachel91 #teamtia,” he added the hashtags even tagging Tia Booth, the feisty Southern belle who was sent home after Arie chose his final three women Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, the latter being whom he ultimately proposed to and ended up with.

Theroux has been in France this week for Paris Fashion Week, during which he made his first public appearance at the Louis Vuitton womenswear show less than a month after his separation from wife Jennifer Aniston was announced after two and a half years of marriage.

Though they are no longer romantically involved, Theroux and his ex remain on speaking terms. “Justin and Jen still talk all the time,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s in an OK place as she was in control of the situation,” added the source.

Justin Theroux Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Meanwhile, possible good news for Theroux and Quirarte: their choice Bachelor participant may have a future with the ABC dating franchise.

In February, Booth expressed interest in appearing on a forthcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. “I would love to be in Paradise. I would love to continue on this Bachelor journey,” the Weiner, Arkansas, native, who is the best friend of Bachelor and BiP alum Raven Gates, told Entertainment Tonight.

“Obviously [Raven] had such a great experience with the show that it made me wanna go on the show, and I can honestly say that it’s one of the best experiences of my life. I have no regrets,” Booth said.

Tia Booth ABC/Craig Sjodin

As for the reason why Tia was sent packing, Luyendyk Jr. reflected about the split in his PEOPLE blog.

“I know Tia wanted a reason for why I said goodbye, but there was no ‘good reason.’ She didn’t do anything wrong, it was just my feelings for her weren’t as strong as my feelings for the other women,” he explained.

“Tia is beautiful and smart and accomplished and fun, but, for whatever reason, my heart just wasn’t there. Sometimes this happens in love. It doesn’t always make sense. Even though I knew I’d miss Tia so much, I also knew it was time to say goodbye,” Luyendyk Jr. continued, concluding, “Watching Tia’s ride home broke my heart. Tia, I just want you to know that you’re worth so much and you’re going to find an amazing relationship.”