Justin Theroux Pulls Out of Late Show Appearance Following Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux seems to be laying low following his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The Leftovers actor will no longer be making a previously scheduled appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, according to a new guest lineup released by the show.

Theroux was announced as Tuesday night’s guest on Valentine’s Day, but his name was absent from an updated roster released by the show on Monday.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was slotted to appear after Theroux, has been bumped up to the evening’s first slot, and actor Chris Gethard is filling in as a second guest.

Theroux and Aniston announced their split after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage with a statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist on Thursday: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” their statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another. ”

A source told PEOPLE shortly before the breakup that Aniston and Theroux’s differing personalities and interests had put a strain on their marriage.

They are “very different people,” the source said.

On top of work demands keeping them apart, Aniston spent most of her time in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends in the months leading to their separation, while Theroux often visited New York City.

“Jennifer loves her life in Los Angeles, and if anything, she has grown more attached to being there,” said an entertainment source. “Justin is not that comfortable or happy in Los Angeles all the time. He loves New York and always has.”

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.

While the duo announced that they separated at the end of the last year, they celebrated the New Year together with their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside a handful of close pals including Jason Bateman and his family.