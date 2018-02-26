Justin Theroux Poses with Puppies in Return to Instagram After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux has returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston with a sure crowd pleaser: dogs!

The 46-year-old actor documented his adorable visit to a non-profit group in Texas called Austin Pets Alive on Sunday, where he took selfies with pit bull puppies, including a few shots of a fur ball clasping onto Theroux’s nose with its mouth.

“Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats,” he captioned the photo series, which also featured some older dogs. “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em…🐶🐾”

Theroux also pointed out that the shelter also had a location in Houston and tagged Selena Gomez in the post for a little extra boost of star power. The singer is the owner of six rescue dogs and is friends with Aniston, who she met through her management.

The Leftovers star got involved with the nonprofit while filming the HBO series in Texas. On top of posting about the organization on several occasions via social media, Theroux donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive after winning a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

RELATED: Why Did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split? They Are ‘Very Different People,’ Says Source

Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced their split last Thursday after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage. The two met to make the final decision on Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A source told PEOPLE shortly before the breakup that Aniston and Theroux’s differing interests, which stemmed back far before they walked down the aisle, became too much.

They are “very different people,” the insider said.

In addition to work demands keeping the couple apart, they clashed over Aniston’s life in Los Angeles with Theroux’s preferred base in New York City.

“They couldn’t find common ground that made them both happy,” a source close to the couple said. “It became exhausting and frustrating.”

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.

Although the pair announced that they separated at the end of the last year, they rang in 2018 together on their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside a handful of close pals including Jason Bateman and his family.