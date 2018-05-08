Justin Theroux Spotted Twice with Artist Petra Collins Over Weekend in N.Y.C.

Justin Theroux has had a busy weekend!

The Leftovers star, 46, was spotted out twice this weekend with Petra Collins, a 25-year-old artist and model. They were seen arriving together at celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh’s pre-party for the Met Gala Saturday night, and again on Sunday with a group of famous friends for lunch.

Although the stylish duo have been sighted together multiple times since Theroux’s split from Aniston, a source tells PEOPLE the two “are friends.”

On Sunday, Theroux and Collins were seen out alongside Paul Rudd, 49, Rooney Mara, 33, and Selena Gomez, 25. The star-studded group was all smiles as they greeted each other with warm hugs on the cloudy day and headed out for lunch. Gomez was seen happily embracing Theroux and Collins, who directed her “Fetish” music video.

Justin Theroux and Petra Collins on May 5. Splash

Theroux sported his signature all-black ensemble with dark jeans and a black jacket while Gomez wrapped up in a tan coat with light jeans and a white shirt underneath. Collins stood out from the crowd in a white hooded sweater and loose pants.

The group met outside of the Minetta Lane Theater in the West Village where Gomez had just caught Billy Crudup starring in the play Harry Clarke.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Looks Happy & Healthy in Bikini Post-Surgery Amid Break from Justin Bieber

Theroux also wrapped Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger into a tight hug when they got there. The trio are close friends and were even seen taking a stroll on Easter Sunday last month.

Crudup, Gomez, Rudd and Theroux’s manager Aleen Keshishian posted a group photo from the outing Sunday, writing on Instagram, “#fieldtrip w/the fam to see the brilliant #billycrudup in #harryclarke.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Theroux and Aniston’s lives have not changed much since their split. “Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.,” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.,” the source explained, adding that Aniston “loves socializing with friends.”

Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple on Feb. 15.