Justin Theroux Is 'Doing His Thing' Since Jennifer Aniston Split: Inside His Single Life

Justin Theroux is settling into his life as a newly single man.

The actor, 46, has been sticking to his normal routine since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston last month.

“He’s just doing his thing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He eats at the same time, goes to the same places, hangs with the same people.”

Since the split, the actor has been spending most of his time in New York City, where he is surrounded by a close-knit group of friends including restauranteur Carlos Quirarte and Amy Sedaris.

According to E! News, Theroux recently hosted a small dinner party in N.Y.C. for Quirarte. The restaurant owner is known for his NYC-based host-spot The Smile, which Theroux frequently visits.

Earlier this month, Theroux was spotted on a solo outing, attending a Paris fashion week show.

The actor has also recently signed on to star in Justine Bateman’s upcoming directorial debut Violet. Theroux will play a mischevious voice inside the head of a film executive.

Splash News

Meanwhile, Aniston has been “staying busy” since the split, a source previously told PEOPLE.

The actress, 49, headed out for Molly McNearney‘s 40th birthday party on March 11, where she posed with her pals — including the birthday girl, Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jen Meyer, Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda Aanka and her manager Aleen Keshishian — in a photo booth.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Feb. 15, Aniston, 49, and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the pair’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source previously told PEOPLE.