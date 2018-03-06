Justin Theroux Hangs Out Solo at Paris Fashion Week After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux looked happy, relaxed and stylish at Paris Fashion Week.

The Leftovers actor, 46, was spotted at the Louis Vuitton womenswear show in Paris, France on Tuesday, dressed in all black with a sleek leather jacket and no wedding ring.

Less than a month after his split with Jennifer Aniston, a source told PEOPLE, “Justin and Jen still talk all the time.”

Theroux was recently in Austin, Texas, where he made a visit to a dog shelter — and posted an adorable photo on Instagram. Soon after, he was spotted back in New York.

On Feb. 15, Aniston, 49, and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Justin Theroux in Paris Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

As reported by PEOPLE, the pair’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source previously told PEOPLE.

“In N.Y.C., he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,” the source added.

While the couple announced that they split at the end of last year, they celebrated the New Year together with their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside a handful of close pals including Jason Bateman and his family.

Their time apart in recent months heightened speculation of trouble in the marriage. Theroux was often spotted in N.Y.C. away from their L.A. home. They have also had a busy year ,as Aniston signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.