Justin Theroux Hangs with Emma Stone and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness: 'JUST Bfffffs’

Justin Theroux has been busy hanging out with a slew of different friends in the two months since his split from wife Jennifer Aniston — but just friends.

The Leftovers actor spent time with Emma Stone and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness on Monday, posing for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Later on Monday, Theroux was all smiles as he hit the premiere party for John Krasinski‘s latest directorial effort, A Quiet Place.

Emma Stone, Jonathan Van Ness and Justin Theroux Justin Theroux/Instagram

The 46-year-old actor stepped out for the film’s launch, posing at the bash with Krasinski and pal Stanley Tucci.

He wore a simple black crewneck T-shirt and charcoal blazer, which he paired with gray ripped jeans and black boots.

During the screening, Theroux sat next to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and seemed to be in good spirits. After the film, Theroux was spotted taking selfies with fans and chatting with some fellow attendees.

Since his split, Theroux has been sticking to his normal routine and spending most of his time in New York City surrounded by a close-knit group of friends including restaurateur Carlos Quirarte and Amy Sedaris.

Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux and John Krasinski Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Theroux Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Staying Busy’ After Split from Justin Theroux — How She’s Moving On

“He’s just doing his thing,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Theroux. “He eats at the same time, goes to the same places, hangs with the same people.”

On Sunday, Theroux was spotted on a stroll through N.Y.C. with pal Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger. The outing continues Theroux’s reunion with former Parks and Recreation stars, as he hung with Aubrey Plaza earlier in the week — the two meeting “to discuss a potential film project,” according to a source.

Earlier in March, he was in Paris for Fashion Week where he attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear show and spent time reenacting a Bachelor rose ceremony with Quirarte. Before leaving for Paris, he was spotted in Austin, Texas, where he made a visit to a dog shelter — and posted an adorable photo on Instagram.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split After Two Years of Marriage

Meanwhile, Aniston recently returned from a trip to Tahiti where the newly single actress spent some quality time with her famous friends.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 49-year-old actress just vacationed on the French Polynesian island alongside pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife Molly McNearney. The trip was in honor of McNearney’s recent birthday, the insider says.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On Feb. 15, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the pair’s different lifestyles — and long separations — played a role in the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in N.Y.C. was always very different from his L.A. life,” an Aniston source previously told PEOPLE.