Batman, Wonder Woman and More Unite in New Justice League Trailer

By now you’ve all seen the teaser trailers that mix quick glimpses of footage from the first Justice League trailer with snippets of new scenes from the upcoming movie from director Zack Snyder.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman changes from some sort of art docent in white to a fierce warrior with cuffs of steel. Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg transforms from genial college co-ed to part man, part massive laser-firing machine. Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman gets his massive trident from Batman and whad’ya know, he can control the ocean. Ben Affleck’s Batman goes from the wary observer we saw in the first Justice League trailer to the most qualified driver ever of the Batmobile. It also looks like he’s created a new suit for himself, probably one that stands up better to semi-automatic weapons. And of course, Ezra Miller’s The Flash get all martial arty in his crimson suit. All this is set to the same rhythmic baseline of the White Stripes’ “Icky Thump” that the first trailer was tuned too.

Now we are ready for the second trailer. Which after this much pomp and circumstance better pay off.

Here it is:

The first trailer taught us that Batman was putting together a team of fabulous misfits? What does this one tell us?

The team most certainly unites, as we see each of “the others” off in their own lives. Bruce Wayne’s interaction with Barry Allen is particularly memorable when the latter inquires about Batman’s superpower. “I’m rich,” Bruce dryly replies.

While delivering on all the expected action — check out the new footage of the league fighting parademons from Apokolips — we also get our first look at Amber Heard as Queen Mera, Billy Crudup as Barry Allen’s father (who we see briefly in a jail-time visit with his son), and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming film Justice League, due out Nov. 21, says:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com