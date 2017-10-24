Julianne Moore Says James Toback Approached Her to Audition in His Apartment as More Accusers Come Forward

Julianne Moore has spoken out about an alleged strange interaction with filmmaker James Toback.

The Oscar winner is reportedly one of over 200 women who have spoken out against the Bugsy screenwriter, 72, since Los Angeles Times‘ bombshell report on Sunday, in which more than 30 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Moore voiced her allegations via Twitter in two parts on Tuesday, telling a story similar to some of those women in the Times‘ report.

“#JamesToback approached me in the 80’s on Columbus Ave with the same language – wanted me to audition, come to his apt.,” the actress, 56, shared in her first message.

“I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don’t u remember u did this before?”

Following the publication of the Times‘ original Toback story, an additional 200 women have come forward to share accounts of similar interactions with the filmmaker, according to writer Glenn Whipp, who shared the news on Twitter.

“The women’s accounts portray James Toback as a man who, for decades, sexually harassed women he hired, women looking for work and women he just saw on the street,” Whipp wrote in his initial report.

The women who have accused Toback range from actresses to college students, with incidents in hotel rooms, public parks, movie trailers and elsewhere. Rumors of Toback’s sexual impropriety existed long before the Times‘ bombshell report. In 2012, Gawker published detailed stories exposing his alleged sexual misconducts. Also, last week writer Sari Kamin posted an essay detailing her experience of alleged harassment with Toback back in 2003.

Toback denied the allegations to the Times saying that he never met “any of these women” and that his diabetes and a heart condition make it “biologically impossible” for him to carry out the misconduct he is accused of.

The allegations come on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past couple weeks by more than 40 women, including multiple allegations of assault. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.)