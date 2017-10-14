Julianne Moore, Robert DeNiro & David O. Russell Support Amazon for Axing Harvey Weinstein-Produced Series

Julianne Moore, Robert De Niro and David O. Russell are no longer working on an Amazon drama series together due to Harvey Weinstein.

“We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show,” said the two Oscar-winning actors and Academy Award-nominated director in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

Amazon killed production on the untitled drama series following the suspension of Amazon Studios head Roy Price and the many sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, whose former studio, The Weinstein Company, produced the show.

Jeff Blackburn, Amazon’s VP of business development, noted in a company-wide memo that “Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners. If a concern is brought to our attention, we investigate it quickly and thoroughly,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Price, who is the company’s programming chief, was accused of harassing Man In High Castle producer Isa Hackett during the 2015 Comic-Con.

Last week, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

This week, the Oscar-winning producer was fired from TWC.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the NYT report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.”