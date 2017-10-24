Julianne Moore Says Response to Harvey Weinstein Controversy Has Been 'Revolutionary'

Julianne Moore is praising the swift action that has been taken since allegations of decades of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein have come to light.

“Some of the things I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks have been revolutionary,” she recently told The Guardian. “I haven’t ever seen these kinds of ramifications for this egregious behavior.”

Weinstein, one of the most prolific modern Oscar influencers, was recently ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He is only the second member to be expelled from the 8,427-member Oscars group.

Moore’s Suburbicon costar Matt Damon agreed, adding that he is already seeing a “huge change” in the way Hollywood is handling the scandal.

“It used to be, ‘That’s the way it is,'” he said. “I can’t remember anybody getting run out of town like this. The repercussions are, you are not coming back to this town. It’s really incredible.”

The actor, who got his start with Weinstein in Good Will Hunting, added: “Certainly there’s been movement. Certainly, there’s been a huge change that we haven’t seen the likes of before.”

Suburbicon director George Clooney also spoke out against the movie mogul during the interview, condemning those who seemingly helped the disgraced movie mogul.

“I have questions about the other people involved,” he said. “I want to know who were taking these actresses up to his room.”

Clooney’s comments come after Damon admitted he was aware of an alleged incident involving Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow, who told the New York Times that the producer made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room when she was 22.

“I knew the story about Gwyneth from Ben [Affleck] because he was with her after Brad [Pitt],” Damon shared to The Today Show on Monday.

He added, “I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben told me, but I knew that they had come to whatever, you know, agreement or understanding that they had come to, she had handled it. She was, you know, the first lady of Miramax. And he treated her incredibly respectfully always.”

Clooney also said that Weinstein had told him that he had affairs with “some actresses who were friends of mine.”

“I didn’t really think that they were going have affairs with Harvey, quite honestly. And clearly they didn’t,” he added. “But the idea that this predator, this assaulter was out there silencing women like that, it’s beyond infuriating.”

More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment after the New York Times first published reports of his alleged misbehavior on Oct. 5. The women speaking out on their negative personal encounters with Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Cara Delevingne.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and Lucia Evans have all claimed they were forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. In a subsequent report by The New Yorker, another unnamed woman alleged the producer had raped her. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached civil settlements with eight different women relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”